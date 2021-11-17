LCN Takes Top Honors for Cartoons, Sports Column

The Lincoln County News collected first-place honors in 10 categories and a total of 27 honors in the 2020-2021 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Editorial cartoonist Glenn Chadbourne continued his winning streak, taking first place for a third consecutive year, while Lincoln Academy graduate and LCN contributor Tiger Cummings received first-place honors for his sports column “Tiger’s Tidbits.”

Amber Clark and Maia Zewert received first-place recognition in the Self-Promotion category for the “100 Years of Family Ownership” advertising campaign, which celebrated both the Roberts family’s century of newspaper ownership and the local businesses that made the milestone possible.

Clark also received first-place honors in the category of Best Supplement Cover for the Outdoors edition of Lincoln County Magazine.

The sponsored recipe in Lincoln County Magazine took first place in the Campaign or Series category.

Bisi Cameron Yee received two first-place honors for Spot News Photo and Food Story/Feature, while Paula Roberts won the Feature Photo category.

The newspaper also received first-place honors in the Spot News Story category for the article about the fire at the Seagull Shop and won the Freedom of Information award for the editorial “What Politics is About?”

The newspaper was also recognized with a third-place finish in the General Excellence – Advertising category.

“It is an honor that the staff of The Lincoln County News was recognized with so many awards. Journalists are often unsung heroes as they cover the news and events in their communities,” said Raye Leonard, editor of the LCN. “Contests like the Better Newspaper Contest give all those involved in newspaper production the opportunity to showcase their finest work.”

The LCN received the honors during a virtual ceremony Saturday, Nov. 13.

The contest divides newspapers into three categories: dailies and large and small weeklies by circulation. The LCN competes in the category for large weeklies.

Industry professionals from outside Maine judge the entries. The judges of the 2021 contest work in South Dakota.

Established in 1864, the Maine Press Association works to protect the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know, and to promote and foster high ethical standards in journalism.

A complete list of LCN honors follows:

First Place, Editorial Cartoonist: Glenn Chadbourne

First Place, Campaign or Series: Sponsored Recipe, Staff

First Place, Best Supplement Cover: “Outdoors,” Amber Clark

First Place, Self-Promotion: “100 Years,” Amber Clark, Maia Zewert

First Place, Spot News Photo: “Through the Window,” Bisi Cameron Yee

First Place, Feature Photo: “Alewives Harvest,” Paula Roberts

First Place, Sports Columnist: “Tiger’s Tidbits,” Tiger Cumming

First Place, Spot News Story: “Seagull Shop Destroyed in ‘Historic’ Midnight Fire,” Evan Houk

First Place, Food Story/Feature: “Best Thai Serves from the Heart During Pandemic,” Bisi Cameron Yee

First Place, Freedom of Information: “What Politics is About?” J.W. Oliver

Second Place, Critic’s Award: “Review: Wiscasset Restaurant Looks Forward to Valentine’s Day,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Second Place, News Headline: “Secret Snoopy Spreads Stimulus to Small Shops,” Maia Zewert

Second Place, People Photo: “Millard Hassan,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Second Place, Sports Photo: “In the Paint,” Paula Roberts

Second Place, Best Young Reader Engagement: “GSB Students Investigate,” Maia Zewert

Second Place, Best Circulation Promotion: “Give the Gift,” Staff

Second Place, Supplement/Special Section: “Made in Lincoln County,” Staff

Second Place, Local Ad: “Coastal Car Wash,” Amber Clark

Third Place, Picture Story: “N.C. Hunt,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, Supplement/Special Section: “Outdoors,” Staff

Third Place, News Photo: “Jefferson Voter,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, Sports News Story: “With No Spectators, Television and Radio Provide Lifeline for Parents,” Paula Roberts

Third Place, Sports Columnist: “On the Trail,” Paula Roberts

Third Place, Sports Page Design: Paula Roberts

Third Place, Health Story: “Bristol Woman Celebrates End of Cancer Treatment with Parade,” Evan Houk

Third Place, Outdoors Story: “From Forest to Table: Edgecomb Family Business Thrives in Hunting Season,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, General Excellence: Advertising – Staff

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

