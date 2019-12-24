Readers to Decide Winner of 2019 #Lcnme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its third year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2019 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges of the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the Instagram account of The Lincoln County News every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Dick Morrison, of Boothbay Harbor, won the January contest with his photo of a quiet harbor framed by snow-covered lobster gear. Kenny Ames, of Waldoboro, won the February contest with a photo of a pair of bald eagles sitting in a tree. Hauns Bassett, of Unity, won the March #LCNme365 photo contest with a photo from his kayak in Muscongus Bay.

Jan Griesenbrock, of Waldoboro, won the April contest with his photo of Round Pond Harbor at sunrise. Irina Luksic, of Jefferson, won the May photo contest with her photo of flowers outside Lincoln Academy, while Amelia Rosko, of Damariscotta, won the June photo contest with her picture of lightning striking behind the Donald E. Davey Bridge between Edgecomb and Wiscasset.

Dmitry Pepper, of Whitefield, won the July #LCNme365 photo contest with his photo of buoys on the footbridge in Boothbay Harbor. Bruce Skinner, of Carver, Mass., won the August #LCNme365 photo contest with his photo of his wife hiking at LaVerna Preserve in Bristol. William “Billy” Smith, of Rockport, won the September contest with his photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park during Hurricane Dorian.

Julia Brown, of Bremen, won the October contest with her photo of a dock surrounded by fall foliage. Heather Higgins, of Jefferson, won the November contest with a photo of the sunset near her home on Dyer Long Pond. Gayla Braley, of Thomaston, won the December contest with her photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park illuminated with Christmas lights.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2019 were Racha Noodle Bar by Best Thai, of Damariscotta; Rising Tide Community Market, of Damariscotta; Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta; Newcastle Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Viper, of Newcastle; Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta; Wawenock Golf Club, of Walpole; Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta; Newcastle Publick House, of Newcastle; Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta; Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta; Damariscotta Bank & Trust, of Damariscotta; and Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30 will be declared the winner of the 2019 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, including decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and a framed print.

In addition, the winner will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, an exclusive 2020 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners, and a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News. The business that sponsored the month of the winning photo will also receive a Yeti mug.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2020. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

