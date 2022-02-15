NEWS IS CHANGE

As much as readers look forward to seeing the front page of The Lincoln County News every week, it is often just as much of a surprise to me. News, like life, just happens. It’s spontaneous, sometimes unexpected, exciting, and occasionally devastating.

We try to plan as much as possible for the news, events, meetings, and characters we cover week to week, but inevitably other things come up that require our immediate time and attention.

I learned as a teacher that you can lay out all the plans you want – and you should. It’s good to know at least where you think you’re going. But you also have to be willing to scrap that plan altogether and follow the ephemeral threads of collective interest.

The news business requires a similar humbleness. Plan and let go. Let go and show up. Repeat.

For example, this week we learned that Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus will complete his tenure with the town April 7 instead of June 30, as we previously reported, so that he can take advantage of a chance to lead kayak trips, something that sounds like one of life’s passions (See Page 1).

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Director Richard Lash will retire on June 5. He’s headed out on the water, too, to catch some fish (See Page 1).

It’s just as important to drop everything to report these sorts of changes as it is to do the best we can to cover car crashes and structure fires. Why? Because people like Lutkus and Lash are woven into the fabric of their communities. A tug of those threads in a new direction opens new possibilities that will affect the people they represent.

Lynsey Johnston, assistant superintendent of business for AOS 93, will assume the position of superintendent come July 1 (See Page 1). Johnston has been with the district since 2016, first as a principal and then in her current role. With the unanimous support of the board of directors and departing Superintendent Craig Jurgensen, it seems the AOS 93 communities are in good hands.

We suspected this announcement might come this week. But we never really know for sure until something actually happens. And we certainly do not report it until it does.

Both the Whitefield Superette (see Page 1) and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro changed hands (see Page 4). One thing I know for sure about Lincoln County is that many businesses are run by generations of the same family (including this very paper), so when someone else comes along to take over, it’s news.

In the case of Moody’s, it will actually stay in the family, transferring from Mary Olson to Dan Beck, both grandchildren of Moody’s Diner founders Percy and Bertha Moody.

Meanwhile, heating prices are up and Todd Maurer and the Community Energy Fund is busy making sure people stay warm this winter. Change is coming for local lobstermen and the industry statewide. And where oh where did the Steller’s Sea-Eagle go?

If you see it, let us know.

That’s news.

Congratulations to Matt Lutkus, Richard Lash, Lynsey Johnston, Yasser Alsudany, Dan Beck, and everyone else moving on, moving up, or moving ahead.

The Lincoln County News wishes you all the best in your new endeavors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

